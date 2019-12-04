No evidence proving Russia’s involvement in Berlin killing — ambassador

"We confirm that the German government has decided to declare two Russian diplomats personae non gratae, citing insufficient cooperation from Russia," he noted.

BERLIN, December 4. /TASS/. There is no evidence proving Russia’s involvement in the August killing of a Georgian national in Berlin, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev said on Wednesday.

"There is no evidence proving the involvement of Russian state agencies in this incident," he pointed out. "Germany’s actions will have the most negative impact on Russian-German relations and a response will follow," the ambassador added. According to him, the crime was being politicized for no reason.

Germany’s Federal Prosecution said earlier there was a reason to believe that Russia’s state agencies were involved in the killing. The German Foreign Ministry, in turn, announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats.

A 40-year-old Georgian national was killed in the German capital on August 23. The Berlin prosecution said later that same day that a 49-year-old Russian suspect had been detained.