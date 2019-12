LONDON, December 4. /TASS/. Germany has made a decision to expel Russian diplomats against the backdrop of the investigation into the killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin at the end of last summer, because it had received no assistance from Moscow in investigating the crime, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the sidelines of a NATO summit on Wednesday.

"We’ve taken the corresponding measures, because we saw no assistance from Russia in investigating this murder," Merkel stated.