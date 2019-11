Ankara says will resume operation in Syria if Kurdish units stay in border areas

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia has no data that Turkey is planning to violate the Sochi memorandum on joint steps for ironing out the crisis in northeastern Syria as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition has claimed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Speaking on the implementation of the October 22 Russian-Turkish memorandum, we don’t have any information confirming that Turkey is going to violate it," Lavrov said.