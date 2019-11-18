Ankara says will resume operation in Syria if Kurdish units stay in border areas

ANKARA, November 18. /TASS/. Turkey will resume its Peace Spring trans-border operation in Syria in case the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces fail to withdraw their units from the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"The United States and Russia have failed to take necessary steps (under the agreements with Ankara - TASS). If the territories are not cleared [of Kurdish units], we will resume the operation," the Yeni Safak newspaper quoted him as saying.