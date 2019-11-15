US seeks to prevent Damascus, Kurds from improving relations — Assad

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Washington seeks to prevent Damascus and the Kurds from building dialogue following a thaw in relations in the wake of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to Assad, signs of progress in relations between Damascus and the Kurds emerged following Ankara’s military operation in northeastern Syria. "Russia plays an important role in this regard," he added. "As for resolving issues, we sometimes move forward and other times take a step back for various reasons. One of the reasons is that the United States is putting pressure on armed groups active in Syria to prevent them making agreements with the government, which comes as no surprise," the Syrian president pointed out.