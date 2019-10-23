Russia, Ethiopia sign agreement on cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russia and Ethiopia have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, a TASS correspondent reported from the signing ceremony that took place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The document creates a legal basis for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including Russia’s assistance in the establishment and development of Ethiopia’s nuclear infrastructure facilities, nuclear and radiation security regulations and physical protection of nuclear materials, radiation sources and nuclear storage sites.

The agreement also provides for cooperation in accounting for and control of nuclear materials, radioactive substances and waste, basic and applied research related to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, production of radioisotopes and their use in industries, medicine and agriculture, as well as cooperation in the use of radiation technologies and nuclear medicine and nuclear personnel training.

Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation pointed out that the agreement would pave the way for dialogue in the nuclear industry, as well as for the implementation of specific projects. A joint coordination committee will be set up to facilitate the two countries’ nuclear cooperation. Russia and Ethiopia will particularly collaborate in research, expert exchange, the organization of seminars and conferences, and scientific information exchange. The agreement will also make it possible for the parties to consider the possibility of constructing a nuclear research center in Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Getahun Mekuria Kuma told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit that the country had plans to build a nuclear power plant.