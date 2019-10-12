Russia ready to consider aid to Japan hit by Typhoon Hagibis if requested - Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia stays poised to consider aid to Japan battered by Typhoon Hagibis, but Tokyo has not asked for help yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"Russia’s President [Vladimir] Putin always considers such requests extremely carefully, but there has not been any request yet," Peskov said answering a TASS question.

At least two people have been reported dead and 70 more injured so far since the typhoon made landfall on Saturday. Trains and most flights, including international ones, were cancelled. The Japanese authorities issued the highest alert level for seven prefectures, including Tokyo. Russia’s embassy to Japan told TASS that there were no immediate reports about casualties among Russian nationals.