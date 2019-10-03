Putin congratulates German president, chancellor on German Unity Day

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel on the country’s national holiday, the German Unity Day, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The reunification of Germany was a historic event, which marked the end of the Cold War in Europe and opened a new page in relations between our countries," Putin stressed in his message.

He was confident that the constructive development of Russian-German cooperation in various areas, continued collaboration on pressing regional and global issues "would meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia, Germany and the entire European continent," the press service said.