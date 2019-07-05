Sweden, Russia to appoint new embassy staff in future following diplomats’ expulsion

STOCKHOLM, July 5. /TASS/. Sweden and Russia are working to send new embassy employees to replace the diplomats who had been previously expelled, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom told TASS on Friday.

"I presume that there will be new diplomats. It is kind of dull dance: we expel them for spy activity, Russia responses, and it re-occurs many times. We would like to find ourselves in a situation in which it wouldn’t be necessary to eject diplomats," Wallstrom said.

"Of course, there will be new diplomats locally, the way it should be. We are dealing with this issue now. I can’t tell you when it will happen, but we are working on it," she added.

In May, Russia ejected two Swedish embassy employees as a response measure for Sweden’s rejection to issue visas for Russian diplomats.