Russia will pay its Council of Europe membership dues — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia will pay its Council of Europe membership dues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s briefing in response to a question by TASS on whether the country would pay the missed 2017-2018 fees.

"We have paid the corresponding fee for the year 2019. As for the June session of PACE (the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe), the powers [of the Russian delegation] have been fully reinstated without exemption. Сonditions were provided to resolve the issue of Russia’s debt to the Council of Europe. Overall, Russia will fulfill its obligations," she said.

Russia and PACE

The Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its rights to vote, to take part in monitoring missions or make up PACE governing bodies in April 2014, following the events in Crimea.

In April 2019, PACE approved a resolution on the role and mission of the Assembly, which specifically pointed to the need of maintaining Russia’s Council of Europe membership and called on Moscow to form a delegation to PACE and pay membership dues. The Council of Europe’s ministerial meeting convened in Helsinki on May 16-17 adopted a statement, which ran that all member states had to take part in the work of the Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly on an equal basis.

On June 26, participants of the PACE summer session approved the resolution that reinstates Russia’s full powers within the assembly. The organization failed to approve the amendments on additional sanctions against Russia. The Ukrainian delegation left the session in protest, followed by representatives of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, as well as several delegates from Poland and Slovakia.