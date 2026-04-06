WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. Providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine would be a completely reckless step by Western countries, Helga Zepp LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, told TASS, commenting on reports from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

"If these findings of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) turn out to be true-both the UK and France have denied them-it would be completely reckless, and make the sites-and theoretically, also the countries of origin of these weapons-immediate targets for attack, since such weapons would represent an existential threat to the Russian Federation," she pointed out.

According to the expert, "such a step could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back, since the overall strategic climate is already one of disarray."

"International law has been declared defunct, diplomacy has been misused as a disguise for military attacks, and lies in political dialogue have become normal. Under these conditions, there is no room for a well-meaning interpretation of the reasons for any decision to make nuclear weapons available to Ukraine," Zepp LaRouche emphasized.

Earlier, the SVR said that the UK and France were actively working to provide a nuclear bomb and delivery means to Ukraine. According to the SVR, one option being considered is the French TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.