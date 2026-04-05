UK Defense Ministry denies reports of its destroyer being hit off Lebanese coast

LONDON, April 5. /TASS/. The UK Defense Ministry has denied reports that a UK vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean was damaged by fire from Lebanese territory, a source told the PA news agency.

He dismissed claims that Hezbollah had mistakenly fired at the Dragon destroyer, taking it to be an Israeli vessel, as false.

This was reported, in particular, by Israel’s Channel 14. According to Israeli assessments cited by the channel, the missile was able to damage the ship. The TV channel also noted that the ship was located 70 nautical miles (130 kilometers) off the coast of Lebanon.