Hezbollah mistakenly fires at UK vessels — Israeli TV

TEL AVIV, April 5. /TASS/. A UK warship in the Eastern Mediterranean came under fire from Lebanese territory, Israel’s Channel 14 reported.

According to its information, the Shia group Hezbollah fired an anti-ship missile at the vessel. The TV channel noted that Hezbollah mistook the UK ship, located approximately 70 nautical miles off the coast of Lebanon, for an Israeli vessel and decided to fire at it.

Channel 14 pointed out that preliminary Israeli assessments indicate the missile may have damaged the ship.