DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are essentially a private military company working for NATO, Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said on the Soloviev Live TV program.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are effectively a NATO private military company. This is evidenced by the number of captured military equipment of Western design that we are finding. This includes [American] Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, British armored vehicles, American armored vehicles, and even small arms are being replaced. In other words, we are essentially fighting what is called a NATO-Ukrainian private military company," he said.

Kimakovsky emphasized that Western countries had done much to transform the Ukrainian armed forces into their own PMC, supplying Kiev with numerous weapons from around the world.

At the same time, he noted, the Russian Armed Forces are successfully fighting the Ukrainian army, using the tactics of advancing in small groups and taking advantage of weather conditions.