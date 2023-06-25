Russian assault helicopters attack two Ukrainian brigades near Kupyansk-top brass

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The crews of assault helicopters of Russia’s Battlegroup West unleashed 11 missile strikes on two Ukrainian brigades in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"In combat in the Kupyansk area, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 assault helicopters and Su-25 fighters of the Battlegroup West carried out 11 air strikes on nine areas where manpower, weapons, military and special equipment and personnel of [Ukraine’s] 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade were amassed," Zybinsky said.

Besides, russian forces averted four attacks of Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area and thwarted the rotation of enemy troops over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Zybinsky reported.

"The group’s artillery thwarted four attempts by the Ukrainian military to rotate troops at forward positions near the settlements of Dvurechnoye, Sinkovka and Novosyolovskoye," Zybinsky stated.