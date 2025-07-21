At least 18 killed in South Korea due to floods, landslides — authorities

SEOUL, July 21. /TASS/. At least 18 people have been killed and nine others have gone missing due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that hit South Korea, the country's government said on Monday.

Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, Gapyeong County, and Gyeonggi Province, as well as the city of Seosan located in the Chungcheongnam-do Province were among the hardest-hit areas.

The disaster forced more than 14,000 people to evacuate. Insurance companies have received more than 4,200 claims for compensation for damage due to the extreme weather.

Heavy rains are still lashing a large part of South Korea on Monday, but their intensity is gradually decreasing. The country's authorities have lowered the highest danger level introduced last week to moderate.