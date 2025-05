MAKHACHKALA, May 5. /TASS/. Two police officers and three civilians were wounded in a shootout in Makhachkala, Dagestan’s health ministry said.

"Five people, two police officers and three civilians, including a 17-year-old girl, received wound. They are receiving treatment at leading hospitals," it said.

According to Dagestan’s interior ministry, a 40-year-old woman is among those wounded, along with the 17-year-old girl. Both happened to be in the vicinity when the shooting incident occurred.