Police car used by gunmen to flee scene of attack found in Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, May 5. /TASS/. The police car that was used by gunmen to flee after an attack on police officers has been found abandoned in Makhachkala, a TASS correspondent reported.

The car rammed the wall of a single-family house in the city. Investigators are examining the car.

According to the TASS correspondent, the car was found not far from the shootout scene.

A traffic police squad was attacked by gunmen in Makhachkala on Monday. According to Dagestan’s interior ministry, two of the attackers were eliminated. According to the republic’s health ministry, one police officer died. Seven people were taken to hospitals. One of them later died.