MAKHACHKALA, May 5. /TASS/. Several people were hurt after a car driver opened gunfire at police officers who tried to stop his car in Makhachkala, Sergey Malikov, head of the Republic of Dagestan, said.

"A probe into the shooting incident in Makhachkala is underway. According to preliminary data, police officers tried to stop a car, but its driver did not obey their order and opened gunfire at them. Several people were hurt. A probe is underway," he wrote on his Telegram channel.