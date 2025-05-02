{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Death toll from Bangkok building collapse climbs to 74

An 8.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on March 28 in Myanmar

BANGKOK, May 2. /TASS/. The number of earthquake victims in the collapse of the State Audit Office building under construction in Bangkok has reached 74, the capital's administration said.

Rescue services continue their operation as 20 people remain trapped beneath the debris of the 30-storey structure. Director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s Bangkok office, Suriyachai Rawiwan, stated that "rescuers are engaged in retrieving the 10 bodies of the dead construction workers, the access to which is restricted by reinforced concrete slabs."

An 8.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on March 28 in Myanmar. Thailand was also affected by it, with heavy shaking felt in Bangkok and its surroundings, as well as in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions of the kingdom.

Explosion occurred in northern Germany, with reports of casualties
According to preliminary reports, a gas cylinder exploded for reasons that have yet to be determined
Read more
Personal communications between leaders is needed — US Department of State
"There is a lot of heat" as regards the communications between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said
Read more
US Army plans to massively increase use of drones — newspaper
According tothe Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon "plans to equip each of its combat divisions with around 1,000 drones and to shed outmoded weapons and other equipment"
Read more
US, China not in talks on tariffs — trade negotiator
According to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Washington wants to have "fair trade with China"
Read more
US, Ukraine sign minerals deal
According to Bloomberg, the United States will receive privileged access to new investment projects in this sector, including the production of aluminum, graphite, oil and natural gas
Read more
Vucic says he will travel to Moscow on May 9 despite criticism, threats
Serbian President stressed that threats from European Union representatives to impose sanctions over his attendance at the Victory Day parade will not deter him from traveling to Russia
Read more
Majority of Europeans share Russia’s stance, says Russian President Putin
According to the Russian leader, only few people left in the European Union "who have the audacity of expressing their own opinion under the pressure exerted on them by official authorities"
Read more
Minerals deal shows that US has economic interests in Ukraine — Treasury secretary
Scott Bessent believes that the deal is "a signal to the Russian leadership."
Read more
Foreign Ministers of Russia, Bolivia discuss cooperation projects
Bolivia attaches high importance to cooperation with Russia, Celinda Sosa stressed
Read more
Trump says he made no mistakes during first 100 days in office
According to the US president, Washington is "going to make millions and billions of dollars, but it takes a little while"
Read more
China's Shenzhou-19 space mission returns to Earth
The Shenzhou-19 spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northern China on October 30
Read more
Trump to propose deep cuts to non-defense programs in 2025 budget
Major funding cuts will hit the departments of energy, education, housing and urban development, health and social services, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency
Read more
US has not confirmed its participation in next round of talks with Iran — Reuters
According to the source, the time and location for the next phase of negotiations have not yet been finalized, but an announcement is expected soon
Read more
Ukrainian deputy premier confirms signing minerals deal with US
The agreement does not contradict Ukraine’s obligations as part of the EU accession process
Read more
US official says talks with Russia on Ukraine ‘moving forward’
"We think there is, there is still a deal to be had," Mike Waltz told
Read more
Acting South Korean president steps down
Read more
Deal between Washington, Kiev to strengthen Ukraine’s national security
This is not just a financial arrangement, this is a bonding between two countries that will make a difference for a nation, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said
Read more
Witkoff may be appointed as Trump’s National Security Advisor — Politico
At the same time, according to CNN journalist Alayna Treene, who cited sources familiar with the matter, Witkoff is not interested in assuming the role of National Security Advisor to the American president
Read more
EU wants to protract Ukraine conflict, prevent normalization of Russia-US ties — official
According to Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, "European countries are encouraging Kiev" to act this way
Read more
First scheduled flight from Moscow arrives in Sukhumi
The inaugural flight was met with a formal welcoming ceremony at Sukhumi Airport
Read more
Iran, European countries will not hold consultations on May 2
A scheduled technical meeting was to be held before the high-level meeting between the US and Iran, and since these negotiations will not take place, the technical meeting became irrelevant, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said
Read more
US envoy to UN points to Russia’s 'great opportunity' for lasting peace
John Kelley said "immense" benefits will be in store for Ukraine and Russia if they accept the US peace proposal
Read more
Russian forces strike infrastructure at Ukrainian military airfields in 162 areas
Russian air defenses down six JDAM smart bombs, 137 Ukrainian drones in past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian aluminum giant begins trials of silica-based fertilizer
Silica fume tests will kick off during the spring sowing campaign in an estate of Rusal AgroSibir company in Khakassia
Read more
Kiev unlikely to get firm security guarantees from the West — expert
The minerals deal establishes a mechanism for compensation in return for future US aid to Kiev, "which, along with US companies and workers setting up shop on the ground in Ukraine, can serve as one of several postwar assurances in lieu of the hard security guarantees Ukrainian officials seek but are unlikely to get," Mark Episkopos said
Read more
Trump says he could end up on Ukraine’s side in its conflict with Russia
The US president clarified that he would be "not necessarily on Zelensky’s side"
Read more
English-speaking media highlight three frontrunners for papal throne
Between April 21 and 28, over 16,500 publications in 1,214 editions with a reader count of 352 million were recorded and analyzed
Read more
Another casualty of Ukrainian drone attack on Alyoshki dies in hospital
Earlier, the regional administration reported that seven people were killed and eleven others were wounded
Read more
Alyoshki attack shows what Zelensky’s peaceful rhetoric is worth — Russian diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that the attack had deliberately targeted civilians
Read more
Over 90% of babies in Gaza don’t receive basic nutrition — UN agency
OCHA added that 65% of Gaza’s population has no access to drinking water
Read more
More than 1,600 people killed in Haiti in Q1 2025 — UN
Accoding to Reliefweb, 580 were wounded
Read more
China to see trade war with US through to the end, won't back down — Wang Yi
China's Foreign Minister said that "BRICS should continue observing the main norms of international relations, protecting a multisided trade system, and building a fairer global system of relations"
Read more
US should abolish tariffs if it wants to hold talks with China — Ministry of Commerce
"The customs and trade war was initiated by the US unilaterally," the ministry said
Read more
Inflation in Russia from April 22 to 28 at 0.11% — statistics service
Consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.47% since the beginning of April and by 3.19% since the beginning of the year
Read more
US may soften restrictions of Nvidia chips’ supplies to UAE — Bloomberg
The initiative can be announced during the forthcoming visit of Trump to the UAE from May 13 to 16, according to the agency
Read more
New war has already begun, for now fight is still over minds — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader emphasized that "a modern hot war cannot occur without prior preparation, and that preparation has already begun"
Read more
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Read more
US, Ukraine inked three documents as part of minerals deal — Politico
These documents were inked after "Ukraine had requested some last minute changes and the US Treasury played ‘hardball’," the newspaper reported
Read more
US sees possibility of mediation for Ukraine conflict — special envoy
According to a Financial Times report, Kiev and its European allies fear that Washington may withdraw from negotiations
Read more
India, EU aim to seal free trade pact by end of 2025
New Delhi and Brussels have been working toward a free trade agreement for several years
Read more
US puts forward 22 preconditions for Ukraine settlement, Kiev agreed — envoy
"I just came out of London last week, where we sat down with Ukrainian team, with the Europeans as well," Keith Kellogg said
Read more
Russia's relations with Europe will be restored sooner or later — Putin
The President noted the historical ties that link Russia and Spain
Read more
Kremlin aide points to NATO’s increased efforts to stifle Russia at sea
"The purposeful actions aimed at maritime blockade of our country have increased, including attempts to search ships in international waters and to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism," Nikolay Patrushev exemplified
Read more
Wealth of richest Russians rises by nearly $15 bln since early 2025 — agency
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that Alisher Usmanov, the shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest, amassed $3.64 billion since the beginning of 2025, with his fortune climbing to $16.9 bln
Read more
Russian troops steadily advance in Sumy Region — military expert
"I would like to note that they have been constructing defense lines and fortifications very actively now," Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Allies alarmed by Trump’s plans to recognize Crimea as part of Russia — CNN
Any deal that can get Russia on board will look unfavorable to the Ukrainians, but "within reason the Ukrainians will have to come to terms with something that may be second best to a deal they would have wanted two years ago," the diplomat said
Read more
Houthis claim they downed US F-18 fighter jet during attack on aircraft carrier
US naval task force was attacked on Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree saiid
Read more
Skype to halt operation on May 5 — Microsoft
Accounts of users would be transferred to the Microsoft Teams service
Read more
Press review: Kiev bets on war as EU whispers about renewing dialogue with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 30th
Read more
Trump threatens secondary sanctions against countries purchasing oil from Iran
These countris "will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form," US leader added
Read more
Iran remains committed to resolving differences with US through negotiations — minister
"In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a just and balanced deal: guaranteeing an end to sanctions, and creating confidence that Iran's nuclear program will forever remain peaceful while ensuring that Iranian rights are fully respected," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Top Chinese diplomat calls on BRICS nations to join forces in fight against terrorism
Wang Yi went on to say that counterterrorism activities were facing new challenges amid global instability, while the use of advanced technologies complicated them even more
Read more
US views minerals deal with Kiev as model for new agreements — Bloomberg
The deal covering such resources as oil and gas, graphite and aluminum reflects US leader Donald Trump’s "intention to use foreign policy to add assets rather than liabilities to the US balance sheet," the source said, cited by the news agency
Read more
ISS orbit raised to avert collision with space junk
Currently, the station’s average altitude is 418.74 km, with 417.86 at the lowest point, and 438.05 km at the apogee
Read more
Europe uses terrorist groups for geostrategic purposes — Shoigu
The official pointed out that "the terrorists receive modern weapons and cutting-edge tracking facilities, they are provided with intelligence data"
Read more
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream rise 13% in January-April
However, in April, deliveries slowed due to warmer weather and record volumes of LNG imports by the European Union
Read more
Explosion occurred in northern Germany, with reports of casualties
According to preliminary reports, a gas cylinder exploded for reasons that have yet to be determined
Read more
Russia opens 479 criminal probes against Ukrainian military after Kursk area’s liberation
Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said that Ukrainian military’s crimes did not differ from the atrocities of Hitler's army
Read more
Ukrainian army deploys large group of foreign mercenaries to southern DPR
It includes Italians, Colombians, Chileans and Lithuanians, a Russian security official said
Read more
Russia to hold about 10 more test launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile — source
The trials will be held in 2020-2021
Read more
US keeps on trying to settle conflict in Ukraine — Rubio
"Even more important issues going on around the world," National Security Adviser and Secretary of State noted
Read more
European People's Party seeks to keep Europe on war footing — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary "supports peace efforts, not continuing the war"
Read more
EU to unveil its proposals for trade talks with US next week —- Bloomberg
According to the report, the document will contain provisions on lowering trade barriers, increasing European investment into the US and cooperation on global challenges and threats
Read more
Minsk confirms release of US national from custody
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that the Belarusian authorities had released a US national; however, he did not provide the person’s name
Read more
Minerals deal does not include guarantees of US security assistance to Kiev — newspaper
"Despite the fanfare, the deal will have little significance if fighting between Ukraine and Russia persists," the New York Times writes
Read more
Tesla board starts looking for new CEO — WSJ
According to the report, the move was caused by Tesla’s sinking stocks and profits
Read more
Kremlin blasts 'Nazis' who sent tanks to kill compatriots in Donbass
Dmitry Peskov suggested recalling the onset of the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Trump says Ukraine to be 'crushed' very soon
The US leader believes that he is doing a great service to Ukraine
Read more
Projects with Ukraine to cover minerals, hydrocarbons — White House
"If the United States decides to acquire these resources for ourselves, we will be given first choice to either acquire them or designate the purchaser of our choice," the statement indicates
Read more
Europe preparing new package of sanctions against Russia — French Foreign Minister
European countries will accompany this American sanctions initiative with a 17th package of sanctions, Jean-Noel Barrot said
Read more
Moscow saw record-high precipitation on May 1
The previous maximum was reached in 1909
Read more
NATO practices seizing Russia’s Baltic exclave — Kremlin official
North Atlantic alliance is also practicing preventive strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenals, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Yemeni Houthis report striking USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier
According to the movement military spokesman Yahya Saree, the armed forces conducted a drone operation in the Arab Sea
Read more
Israeli strikes leave 35 Gaza residents dead in past day
A total of 109 injured were taken to Gaza hospitals in the reported period
Read more
Israeli PM reveals supreme goal of Gaza operation
"We have many goals; we want to bring the 59 hostages back," Benjamin Netanyahu noted
Read more
NATO’s attempt to attack Kaliningrad Region to be firmly rebuffed — Russian senator
Alexander Yaroshuk emphasized that military units in the region are at full combat readiness to repel any assault
Read more
Ukrainian troops kicked out of Kursk Region, holed up remnants ask for evacuation — Putin
These are scattered groups of two or three individuals hiding in the forests
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 1.33% to 2,918.47 points
Read more
Putin says he often spent nights in Kremlin over past three years
As part of the interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, they walked into the president’s Kremlin apartment, shown on video for the first time
Read more
US diplomats met representatives of new Syrian authorities
"Any future normalization of relations" between Washington and Damascus or "lifting of sanctions" will depend on performance of requirements stated by the US side earlier, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said
Read more
Medvedev sees Trump’s tariffs against China as ‘mishap’
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman added that Russia had almost zero trade with the US, so "the new brutal tariffs" did not apply to Moscow
Read more
Russia’s electricity exports down 2.9%, imports up 68% in Q1
Electricity imports climbed by 68.4% in the reporting period to 0.54 bln kWh
Read more
US State Department not denying option of secondary sanctions against Russia
"We're not removing any sanctions that currently exist," Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce added
Read more
Russian forces advance in downtown Chasov Yar, expert says
Andrey Marochko added that some pockets of Ukrainian resistance remained in the city
Read more
Russia ready to work with Waltz at the UN — Permanent Mission
"Looking forward to working with you in the UN!" Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Battlegroup West destroy 29 drone control stations
Rocket troops of the Battlegroup delivered a strike against a temporary stationing point of a Ukrainian mechanized infantry brigade, about twenty Ukrainian servicemen were killed, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma added
Read more
TotalEnergies not expecting return to previous volume of Russian gas supplies soon
The EU is under strong pressure at present within the framework of trade talks between the US and Europe for buying more US gas, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said
Read more
Ukrainian drone strike on market in Kherson Region kills seven, leaves over 20 injured
The governor Vladimir Saldo added that response teams were working at the scene
Read more
Trump succeeds in making Kiev use mineral resources to pay for US aid — Medvedev
"Now, the country that is about to disappear will have to use its national wealth to pay for military supplies," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Rubio calls on India, Pakistan to ease tensions
In the talks with the Pakistani prime minister, US Secretary of State spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam
Read more
Deal with Ukraine aimed at ensuring Kiev repays US for aid it has received — White House
Earlier, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko said that Kiev would contribute 50% of all revenues from the newly introduced mineral extraction royalty
Read more
Number of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukrainian ranks decreases — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian military is suffering huge losses
Read more
Gazprom raises estimate of profit from buying stake in Sakhalin-2 operator to $2.3 bln
As a result of the deal, Gazprom's stake in Sakhalinskaya Energiya increased to 77.5%
Read more
Ukraine ready for territorial concessions, US presidential envoy says
The Kiev regime is ready in order to settle the Ukraine conflict but does not want to recognize it de jure
Read more
Europe’s gas prices rise by almost 30% in April year-on-year
Gas prices at European hubs started to grow last fall, reaching $509 per 1,000 cubic meter in the first quarter of 2025
Read more
Mike Waltz to be appointed US Ambassador to United Nations — Trump
US President also stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume the role of interim National Security Advisor while continuing to fulfill his duties at the State Department
Read more
UN preparing large-scale reform due to budget constraint — Reuters
A confidential memorandum prepared by a working group of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggests consolidating dozens of agencies in four main directions: peace and security, humanitarian issues, sustainable development and human rights
Read more
Deal with Kiev to generate over $350 bln in incomes for US — Trump
According to the US president, the sum was handed over to Ukraine by his predecessor Joe Biden in the form of financial loans and military aid
Read more
Putin says victory in World War II represents triumph of Soviet, Russian people
According to the Russian leader, Victory Day on May 9 is a special day for the entire country and almost every family
Read more
Putin hails Abu Dhabi’s assistance in prisoner exchanges in phone call with UAE president
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Russian leader and the people of Russia on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
EU will not agree to 10% US duties — commissioner
Combined potential duties US President Donald Trump warned to introduce against the EU were "astronomical figures," Maros Sefcovic said
Read more