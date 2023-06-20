Young woman found alive after more than two weeks in Siberian taiga

ULAN-UDE, June 20. /TASS/. A young woman who got lost in the taiga in Russia’s Siberian Republic of Buryatia on June 1 has been found alive, a spokesman for the local emergency services said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old woman lost her way in the taiga while picking berries. "Today, rescuers found her alive some 15 kilometers from the Darki area," the spokesman said, adding that the woman was in satisfactory condition.

During the search operation, rescuers combed through more than 130 square kilometers of the taiga.