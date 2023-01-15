Fire at Samara Region market results in one casualty

SAMARA, January 15. /TASS/. The body of a man was found at the fire site of in the Samara Region’s Kinel urban district, the press service of the region’s Main Department of the Emergencies Ministry reported on Sunday.

"At 08:05 Moscow time a dead man was discovered, his identity is being established," the regional head of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The fire was reported to the Emergencies Ministry at 02:33 Moscow time. The rows of shops at the food market caught fire. At 06:45 Moscow time the fire was localized on the area of 1,500 square meters. The fire was qualified as ‘severe’. Some 118 people, 46 vehicles, as well as three fire trains from Samara, Kinel and Syzran were summoned to put out the fire. The regional head of the Emergencies Ministry noted that there were enough forces and means.

According to the press service of the region’s Investigative Committee, an initial investigation into the death of a man has already been launched. The regional prosecutor's office also began an inspection of the market. "A prosecutor's inspection of compliance with the fire safety legislation has started. The inspection will result in assessement of the actions of the responsible persons", the press service noted.