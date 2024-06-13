IT developments of Skolkovo residents to support import substitution — expert

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 13. /TASS/. IT developments of Skolkovo Foundation residents will be able to provide for import substitution after the expansion of US sanctions on software and compete with foreign technologies, program director of IT cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation Denis App told TASS.

"Speaking about substitution of the known SAP, there are major solutions, where 1C [company] is playing a big role in any case, and targeted solutions in addition. There can be several of them, depending on where they are used, and their rollout will provide for import substitution at the least. If talking about sanctions, certainly, this does not play a role domestically; on the contrary, we have the support, the demand is high and it is only growing," the expert said.

"Concerning the interaction with the outer world, with foreign companies, then the interest in our companies is growing even further," App noted.