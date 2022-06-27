Over 300 people injured after stands collapse during bullfight in Colombia — authorities

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. Over 300 spectators were injured when stands partially collapsed during a bullfight in Colombia's Tolima department, the head of the region’s health department, Martha Palacios, said on Sunday.

"We consider it important to report that 322 people sought emergency medical care," she told a news conference that was broadcast live on the region's government Facebook page (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta Corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities).

According to Palacios, four patients are in intensive care. She also reported that three adults and a 14-month-old child were among the four casualties.

Stalls partially collapsed on Sunday at a stadium in the municipality of El Espinal during corraleja, a bullfighting festival in Colombia that does not involve killing animals.