Two people died in central Moscow hospital fire

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The number of people who died in a fire that broke out in a hospital in central Moscow Thursday has risen to two, an emergency service source told TASS.

"Information has been received that the injured person died when being checked up by medical workers. Overall, there are two dead people in the fire," the source noted.

The Moscow Emergency Ministry department also confirmed the report. "Unfortunately, two people died in the fire," the press service noted, adding that 88 people and 27 vehicles were involved in the operation to put the fire out.

The fire broke out at 04:50 am Moscow time, 30 square meters were engulfed in flame when fire fighters arrived.