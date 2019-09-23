Russia may demand compensation for providing supplies to North Korean ships — expert

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russian border guards spotted two North Korean ships and 11 motor boats poaching in Russia’s exclusive economic zone on September 17. The crew of one of the vessels attacked the border guards, leaving four of them injured. The vessels were detained and escorted to the Russian port of Nakhodka. A total of 161 North Korean nationals were apprehended. An investigation was opened under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer).

"Russia is obliged to provide the detained vessels with fuel and water until the investigation is over to ensure their security and create necessary conditions for the crew members. The cost of such efforts is often offset following trial through the sale of detained vessels. If we face heavy expenditures that will not be covered through property sale, we will have the right to demand the North Korean government offset the cost of these services," the expert pointed out.