One of North Korean poachers detained by Russian border service dies

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. One of North Korean poachers detained during an attack on the Russian border service has died, chief of interrogations of the Federal Security Service's (FSB) Border Service for the Primorye Region Vladimir Krasnov said on the Rossiya-24 channel.

"After resisting border officials, six citizens of North Korea sustained injuries of various degrees of severity. We regret to inform that one of them has died," he said.

"I would like to note that the violent resistance against law enforcement officials is caused by the fact that according to our laws, the vessel must be confiscated, and in North Korea, the vessels are state property. In this regard, North Korean nationals will be held accountable in their home country for the loss of the property in accordance with their domestic laws," Krasnov added.

On Tuesday, Russia’s FSB Public Relations Center informed that the Russian border service had discovered two North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats that were poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. One of the ships attacked the patrol group. Four officers of Russia’s FSB Border Service were injured in the attack, one of them sustained a gunshot wound, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told reporters on Wednesday. Both schooners were detained and escorted to Russia's Far Eastern port of Nakhodka, where investigation procedures are to take place in the presence of North Korea’s Consul General.

In total, Russian border service officials detained 161 North Korean citizens. A criminal case has been launched against the poachers under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (An attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer).