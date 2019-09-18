Handmade grenade goes off killing man in Urals — investigation

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A handmade grenade detonated leaving one man dead and four more injured, following a domestic conflict near a dormitory in the city of Zlatoust in the Russian Urals region of Chelyabinsk, the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional department told TASS on Wednesday.

"On September 18, the body of a local man was found near a dormitory of the city of Zlatoust. According to preliminary information, the man, who was intoxicated by alcohol, suffered fatal injuries in the domestic conflict, when his handmade grenade detonated," the spokesperson said.

The Chelyabinsk investigators are conducting a probe into the accident.

"The circumstances of the accident are being established. Afterwards, a procedural ruling will be issued," they said.

The regional healthcare ministry said that the four injured people had been examined at the hospital but were discharged home for outpatient treatment.

The 10-story dormitory was built in 1979. Zlatoust is the third largest city in the Chelyabinsk Region, and the highest city in the Ural Mountains.