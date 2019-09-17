Terrorist cells detected in 17 Russian regions since early 2019 — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and police have detected undercover cells of terrorist organizations in 17 Russian regions since the beginning of this year, head of the Main Directorate for Countering Extremism of the Russian Interior Ministry Oleg Ilyinykh said in an interview with magazine "Police of Russia" ("Politsiya Rossii").

"In 2019 alone, the Russian Interior Ministry and the FSB officers shut down the activity of undercover cells of the IS [Islamic State, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia], on the territory of the Krasnodar, Stavropol and Krasnoyarsk Regions; Moscow; the Astrakhan, Vladimir, Moscow, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Tyumen, Dagestan, Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Chechnya Regions and the Khanty-Mansiysk and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Regions," he said.

The head of the Directorate for Countering Extremism said that a total of 972 terrorism-related crimes have been revealed in the first six months of this year.