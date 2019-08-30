Putin to visit Irkutsk Region on September 2 to monitor flood recovery

"The president will arrive [to Mongolia] late in the evening of September 2. Putin will fly to Ulaanbaatar from the Irkutsk Region, where the recovery works in the areas of the region affected by the floods continue," the aide said.

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Irkutsk Region on September 2 to monitor flood recovery works, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

Ushakov added that Mongolia has provided support to the residents of the Irkutsk Region, "providing 14.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid."

An unprecedented wave of floods hit the Irkutsk Region in late June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 17,400 houses were flooded, with 1,300 buildings completely demolished. Twenty-five people died and six more were reported missing.