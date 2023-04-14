Putin signs law on electronic military summonses for people liable for military service

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law that provides for the establishment of a unified roster of people liable for military service and the introduction of electronic military summonses, according to a copy of the law that was published on a government website on Friday.

The law also introduces certain restrictions for people that received a military summons but failed to come to their enlistment office.

According to the law, hard copies of summonses that are sent to people liable for military service will be supplemented by electronic copies. An electronic summons will be considered served once it’s posted to the person’s account on "a relevant online service, in an information system." Also, a person will be notified about the summons in his or her account with the online government services portal. If neither a hard or electronic copy of a summons has been served, it will be considered served upon the elapsing of seven days from the date it was registered in the roster of summonses.