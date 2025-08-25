Regulator to limit risks for banks, depositors from operations with cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is planning to develop regulatory requirements in 2026 to eliminate risks for banks and their clients and depositors from transactions with cryptocurrencies, according to the regulator’s report on development of banking regulation and supervision.

The Central Bank intends to develop and implement in regulation requirements for operations with cryptocurrencies in 2026. A similar procedure will also apply to loans for cryptocurrency companies. In this way, the regulator intends to eliminate the threat to banks’ financial stability and the interests of their clients and depositors from cryptocurrency transactions.

The regulator has already informed the market about plans to introduce requirements for calculating capital and standards for direct (indirect) investments in cryptocurrency, as well as for financial instruments for it (both purchased and issued by banks themselves).

It also recommended that 97 banks at the current stage conservatively assess the risks of such operations, and provide for full coverage of the nominal value of instruments with regulatory capital, as well as set a limit on them at a conservative level (no more than 1% of capital).