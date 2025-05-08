Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 for the first time since February 7

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin exceeded $100,000 for the first time since February 7, 2025, according to data from the Binance platform.

As of 06:21 p.m. Moscow time (03:21 p.m. GMT), bitcoin price was growing by 3.1% and reached $100,050.

By 06:38 p.m. Moscow time (03:38 p.m. GMT), bitcoin accelerated its growth and was at $100,710 (+3.8%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.