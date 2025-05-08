Trump says will announce first trade deal on May 8

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has promised to announce on Thursday the first trade deal with one of the countries after the United States imposed customs duties.

"Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M. (2:00 p.m. GMT - TASS), The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!" he wrote on his Truth Social network, giving no further details.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose customs duties on products from 185 countries. Russia is not on the list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs on April 9. Later Trump suspended the effect of the additional import duties imposed reciprocally on some countries for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause is related to trade negotiations, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.