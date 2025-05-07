Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $21.78 per metric ton from May 14

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 1,755.9 rubles ($21.78) per metric ton from May 14 to 20, 2024, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will be zero, the Ministry said. The duty on corn exports will stand at 872.4 rubles ($10.82) per metric ton.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $250 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $204 per metric ton, and for corn - $220.9 per metric ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.