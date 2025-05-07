Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.46% to 2,833.09 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index increased by 0.59% to 1,103.72 points. The yuan lost four kopecks over the day to 11.19 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded in the positive values zone for the greater time of the day. Among positive points, we would like to note reports that President of China Xi Jinping that came to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations can discuss gas supplies with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting of two leaders is scheduled for tomorrow," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,750-2,850 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,800-2,850 points.