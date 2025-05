MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 80.8612 rubles for May 8-12, 2025, down ten kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was lifted by 23 kopecks to 92.1439 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 11.1819 rubles, down three kopecks.