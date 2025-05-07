MC-21 prototype aircraft made flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The MC-21 prototype aircraft with new Russian systems and assemblies made a direct flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky in the Moscow Region, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on its Telegram channel.

"The prototype of the MC-21 medium-range aircraft fitted with new Russian systems and assemblies made the non-stop flight from Irkutsk to the Ramenskoe airfield of the Gromov Flight Research Institute (Zhukovsky, Moscow Region)," the corporation said.

The jet will be prepared there for certification tests as part of the import phaseout program, the corporaion added.