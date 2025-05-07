MCV sales in Russia plummeted by 50% in April 2025

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The medium commercial vehicle (MCV) market in Russia fell by 48% annually to 1,100 units in April 2025, the Avtostat analytical agency said.

Sales in January-April 2025 declined by 36% to 4,400 units.

The GAZ domestic brand remained the leader in the rating, with 402 units sold in April. Russia’s Kamaz is second with 365 vehicles sold. They are followed in the Top Five by China’s JAC (106 units), Foton (70 units) and Dongfeng (45 units).

GAZ Gazon Next became the bestseller model in the new MCV market. Its share in April stood at 24% of the total volume.