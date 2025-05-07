Finance Ministry to allocate $514 mln for currency, gold purchases from May 13 to June 5

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 41.6 bln rubles ($514 mln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from May 13 to June 5, with daily purchases equaling 2.3 bln rubles ($28.4 mln), the ministry said in a statement.

"The amount of funds allocated for purchases of foreign currency and gold totals 41.6 bln rubles. Transactions will be carried out from May 13 to June 5, 2025, respectively, the daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 2.3 bln rubles," the statement reads.

From April 7 to May 12, the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 35.9 bln rubles for transactions with foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 1.6 bln rubles.