Shortfall in Russia’s oil and gas budget revenues to total $152 mln in May — ministry

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The shortfall in Russia’s oil and gas federal budget revenues may reach 12.3 bln rubles ($152 mln) in May 2025, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The deviation of virtual oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume totaled 53.9 bln rubles ($666.5 mln) in April 2025. Positive adjustment was due mainly to growth of virtual revenues on windfall profits tax from hydrocarbon production compared with projections, the ministry explained.

Payments from the Russian budget to oil companies as part of the fuel damper mechanism amounted to 62.7 bln rubles ($775.5 mln) in April 2025, 100.3 bln rubles in March, 148.3 bln rubles in February, and 156.4 bln rubles in January.