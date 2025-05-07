Russia, Brazil to start joint uranium mining, fertilizer production — newspaper

BUENOS AIRES, May 7. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will pay a visit to Russia on May 8, intends to enter into agreements on attracting Russian investments in the development of infrastructure for the production of liquefied natural gas and exploration of uranium deposits. The parties will also commence joint production of fertilizers, the Brazilian newspaper Exame reported, citing sources in the government of the republic.

During the negotiations with the Russian leadership, the Brazilian side will propose setting up a joint venture that will be involved in "exploration and development of uranium deposits," the report said. The agreement may be signed by Russia’s Tenex, a subsidiary of Rosatom (officially named as Techsnabexport, Tenex - a trademark for export markets), and the Brazilian corporation Nucleo Brasil.

Members of the Brazilian delegation will also sign agreements with Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek, the paper said, adding that the agreements will allow "exploring the possibilities of cooperation in the development of LNG infrastructure in Brazil" and boosting Russian investments "in projects focused on production of LNG thermal power stations."

Another deal following negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lula da Silva may contain agreements on the creation of joint enterprises in the South American republic on fertilizer production. The parties also plan to discuss possibilities of boosting cooperation in the areas of mining and energy.