Brent oil price exceeds $63 per barrel on ICE first since April 30

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2025 delivery has risen above $63 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 30, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 10:36 a.m. Moscow time (07:36 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 1.66% at $63.07 per barrel. By 10:51 a.m. Moscow time (07:51 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended gains to 1.76% as it traded at $63.13 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2025 delivery was up by 0.94% at $60.16 per barrel.

The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) was up by 0.24% at $3,392 per troy ounce.