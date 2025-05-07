Over 20 departing and arriving flights delayed in Kazan airport

KAZAN, May 7. /TASS/. More than 20 departing and arriving flights have been delayed in the international airport of Kazan, while several flights have been cancelled, according to the airport’s online board.

Arriving flights from Antalya, Samara, Ufa, Dushanbe, Krasnoyarsk, Khujand, Tashkent, Moscow, Novy Urengoy, Ulan-Ude, and St. Petersburg have been delayed, according to the online board. Flights from Istanbul and Moscow have been cancelled.

Moreover, departing flights to Novy Urengoy, Sharm el-Sheikh, Antalya, Moscow, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Tashkent, Perm, Istanbul, and Astrakhan have been delayed. A departing flight from Kazan to Istanbul has also been cancelled.

The press service of Russia’s aviation agency said earlier that temporary restrictions on the acceptance and release of aircraft had been introduced in the airport of Kazan.