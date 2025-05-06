Basic fiscal parameters to remain until 2030 — Russian Finance Ministers

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. All the basic fiscal parameters have been adopted and will remain until 2030, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"Concerning the taxes, we follow the decision voiced by the Russian President, that all the basic fiscal changes were approved and they will be adhered to until 2030," the minister said.

"We will take a responsible approach towards the budgetary policy, that is for sure. If we see that forecasts are more conservative, we will suggest self-restraint in terms of expenditures. Clearly nobody wants to disrupt macroeconomic balancing, stability and financial stability," Siluanov noted. "Therefore, we will prepare the financial plan for the next three years with consideration of developments in the world economy and in the domestic one," he added.