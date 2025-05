MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in July gained more than 4% at the London-based ICE, according to trading data.

Brent prices edged up by 4.07% to $62.7 a barrel.

WTI futures with delivery in June added 2.64% to $59.56 per barrel. Brent futures rolled back later to $62.58 a barrel, up 3.87%.