Kia registers five trademarks in Russia — patent authority

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. South Korean automaker Kia registered five trademarks in Russia, according to data from the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

The trademarks were registered with the names of "Kia my mobility," "A better way to go green light," and "Kia edition plus."

According to the International Classification of Goods and Services, trademarks were registered under Classes 9, 16, 27 and 35, which cover downloadable software for remote diagnostics of motor vehicles, paper or cardboard signage, advertising and floor mats for motor vehicles.

The trademark of "A better way to go green light" was registered under Class 12 (motor vehicles, accessories and spare parts to them).