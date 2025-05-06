Aquatic bioresources catch in Russia above 1.8 mln tons YTD — federal agency

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The aquatic bioresources catch in Russia is over 1.8 mln metric tons from the start of 2025, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"According to data of the sectoral monitoring system of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, Russian fishermen reeled in 1,818.3 thousand metric tons of aquatic bioresources," the agency said.

The catch totaled 1.466 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin, 120,800 metric tons in the Northern basin, 35,900 metric tons in the Western basin, 15,600 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 31,200 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

The Russian fleet caught 142,200 metric tons of aquatic bioresources in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean, which is 12.6% higher than the like figure of the last year, the agency added.

The total fish catch stood at about 4.9 mln metric tons in 2024r, head of the agency Ilya Shestakov said earlier.