MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The RTS Index gained 3.63% to 1,091.54 points after the Bank of Russia had posted official rates, according to market data.

The regulator sets the rates at 80.96 rubles for the dollar, 91.91 rubles for the euro and 11.21 rubles for the yuan.

The RTS Index slowed down to 1,090.31 points later, up 3.52%. The MOEX Russia Index was traded at 2,802.23 points, up 2.32%.