Arctic Tambourine Expedition reaches Salekhard

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Arctic Tambourine Expedition reached Salekhard in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Russian Geographical Society's Nenets Autonomous Region's branch told TASS.

"Our Nenets tambourine, traveling the Arctic to celebrate the Russian Geographical Society's 180th anniversary, has reached Salekhard," the society's branch said. "It has visited Labytnangi, where the handover ceremony took place at the Yamal Gates stele."

The Arctic Tambourine snowmobile expedition kicked off from Naryan-Mar. The route's first part crossed the Nenets Autonomous Region, running to the Komi Region. The expedition is due to go across all the Arctic regions.

In Salekhard, the expedition's tambourine will be part of a ritual at sacred idols. From the Yamal Peninsula, the Arctic symbol will travel to the Krasnoyarsk Region.